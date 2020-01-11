Lizzie McGuire creator fired over 'adult' plan for show 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:36s - Published Lizzie McGuire creator fired over 'adult' plan for show 'Lizzie McGuire' creator Terri Minsky was fired from the show's reboot because Disney+ wanted a family-friendly programme, Variety has claimed.

