Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Korea > South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak

South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak

South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak

South Korea has confirmed 505 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, meaning it has overtaken China in new daily infection numbers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shooting: India cancels pre-Olympic base in Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

The Indian shooting federation has dropped Italy as a training venue for its shooters and also...
Reuters - Published

South Korea 'very grave', Moon says as coronavirus cases approach 900

South Korea 'very grave', Moon says as coronavirus cases approach 900SEOUL: The novel coronavirus outbreak in South Korea is "very grave", President Moon Jae-in said...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: South Korea reports 505 additional COVID-19 infections [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: South Korea reports 505 additional COVID-19 infections

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:40Published

Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea [Video]Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA — Coronavirus infection cases have surged in South Korea, with more than half linked to a religious cult whose secretive nature is said to have helped the virus spread..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.