Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Heathrow Airport > UK judge throws out Heathrow expansion plan

UK judge throws out Heathrow expansion plan

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
UK judge throws out Heathrow expansion plan

UK judge throws out Heathrow expansion plan

Heathrow Airport’s $18bln plan for a new runway is in doubt after a UK judge said it didn’t comply with the country’s commitments on climate change.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK judge throws out Heathrow expansion plan

Plans for an extra runway at London's Heathrow Airport are in disarray.

On Thursday (February 27) a UK judged ruled that the plan was unlawful.

The ruling says it doesn't comply with the country's commitments on climate change.

That puts the $18 billion project in major doubt.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was already a long-standing opponent.

Now the judge says the government has made no move to appeal the ruling.

That means it will have to rework the plans if it wants to go ahead.

Though Heathrow itself says it definitely will appeal.

It's all just the latest twist in decades of dithering over the airport, which is already operating at maximum capacity.

Supporters say expansion will be vital for trading links after Brexit.

But environmentalists argue that airport growth just means more greenhouse gas emissions.

That argument likely to get an airing Friday, when activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a youth protest against climate change in the UK.



Recent related news from verified sources

Court may upset Heathrow airport expansion plan

A ruling will decide whether Heathrow's expansion plan should have taken the climate more into...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC Local NewsReutersFrance 24WorldNews


Britain to consider next steps on Heathrow expansion after court ruling

Britain will set out its next steps in due course regarding expansion at Heathrow Airport after a...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AltemusFrances

Frances Altemus RT @ReutersTV: UK judge throws out Heathrow expansion plan https://t.co/jItucn5yBI https://t.co/FGz7RuZ7vy 12 minutes ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras UK judge throws out Heathrow expansion plan... 32 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV UK judge throws out Heathrow expansion plan https://t.co/jItucn5yBI https://t.co/FGz7RuZ7vy 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.