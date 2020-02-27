Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > DHS worried not everyone will get Real ID by October deadline

DHS worried not everyone will get Real ID by October deadline

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
DHS worried not everyone will get Real ID by October deadline

DHS worried not everyone will get Real ID by October deadline

You will want to schedule your DMV appointment ASAP if you want to get your Real ID by the Oct.

1 deadline.

The Department of Homeland Security says only about one third of issued IDs are compliant.

We have a link to a quiz you can take to figure out what documents you need to bring to the DMV, as well as more information, on ktnv.com.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

DHS worried not everyone will get Real ID by October deadline

THAT'S THE DEADLINE TO GET ONEIF YOU PLAN ON FLYING ANYWHERE.BUT THE HOMELAND SECURITYSECRETARY IS WORRIED NOTEVERYONE WILL GET ONE IN TIME.RIGHT NOW ONLY ABOUT ONE-THIRDOF ISSUED I-D'S ARE COMPLIANT-- WITH THE "GOLD STAR" IN THETOP CORNER.IF YOU DON'T GET A REAL I-D INTIME, YOU CAN STILL USE YOURPASSPORT TO TRAVEL.THE NEW REQUIREMENT IS ASAFETY MEASURE TO ENSURE PEOPLEARE WHO THEY SAY THEY AREIT'S ALL PART OF AN ACT PASSEDBY CONGRESS...JUST A FEW YEARS AFTERSEPTEMBER 11TH.TO LEARN MORE VISIT "GET-REAL-NEVADA-DOT-COM" .THEY HAVE A QUIZ YOU CAN TAKETO FIGURE OUT WHAT DOCUMENTSYOU NEED TO BRING TO THE D-M-V.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sammybearmummy

Sammybearmummy @67brenda67 @piersmorgan @BorisJohnson @MattHancock Strangely almost every doctor and medic I've spoken to is beyon… https://t.co/IY2KKDye7k 1 hour ago

trouble_avocado

あやめ • 𝖉𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖚𝖙𝖘 RT @katiaktrnakate: i just hope that the world will get back to its normal state real soon 😩 everyone is worried, everyone's health is at s… 4 hours ago

katiaktrnakate

kæt nuñez i just hope that the world will get back to its normal state real soon 😩 everyone is worried, everyone's health is… https://t.co/uxL1YTtwE3 4 hours ago

bredzofficial

🍞|BAWLDY CHI 💨| z RT @PushWavezz: Everyone that said the Corona Virus isint real/ we shouldn’t be worried are actual dumbasses. Majority of all Big 10 school… 7 hours ago

queermells

mariah everyone who said “just wash your hands and everyone will be okay there’s not a single reason to worry about anyone… https://t.co/WVGn1qaQyg 8 hours ago

coldplaysink

Sara @PopCrave Nobody should be scared, just worried. I live in Switzerland and I can confidently say that it’s a huge a… https://t.co/1cgo1ux32F 9 hours ago

KellyrussoBea

bea Everyone is worried about how they’re going to take their lab sciences online, but the REAL question is how will th… https://t.co/kw50YwpgBu 10 hours ago

TheDiliff

Ubiquitous @sarchasm9 @EricRWeinstein Okay, but the real issue is the mortality rate. Let's say we do nothing to stop it and a… https://t.co/0MPGCrgIVj 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Air travelers urged to get Real ID ahead of October deadline [Video]Air travelers urged to get Real ID ahead of October deadline

The Oct. 1 deadline for Real ID is fast approaching, and officials are urging air travelers to get the enhanced ID.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published

No NKY offices can help with Real ID switch as October deadline approaches [Video]No NKY offices can help with Real ID switch as October deadline approaches

With just seven months before the Oct. 1 deadline to switch to Real IDs, Northern Kentuckians have nowhere to go but the state capital to get them.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.