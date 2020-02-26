Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Centers for Disease Control and Prevention > U.S. CDC Warns Of Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus

U.S. CDC Warns Of Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
U.S. CDC Warns Of Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus

U.S. CDC Warns Of Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus

The U.S. CDC has issued a new warning.

The organization warned of the possibility of a community-based spread of the coronavirus.

The potential infection occurred after a person who did not have relevant travel history was exposed to a known patient.

The infection was detected in California, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States to 15.

According to Reuters, community spread is the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. CDC Warns Of Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released



Recent related news from verified sources

Asian Markets Mostly Lower After Wall Street Extends Sell-off

Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street...
RTTNews - Published

CDC Confirms Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus In U.S.

CDC Confirms Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus In U.S.Watch VideoThe spread of the novel coronavirus has evolved in the U.S.  The Centers for Disease...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsNewsmaxReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

richard19990185

LoneStar Medic RT @ZackStieber: Also on Wednesday, U.S. health officials announced the first case of possible community spread. “At this time, the patient… 6 hours ago

ZackStieber

Zachary Stieber Also on Wednesday, U.S. health officials announced the first case of possible community spread. “At this time, the… https://t.co/nAsrL3RUam 12 hours ago

royalistajoe

royalista joe ❌ RT @manilabulletin: U.S. CDC tags California COVID-19 case as having no travel history, warns of possible community spread https://t.co/EBF… 18 hours ago

manilabulletin

Manila Bulletin News U.S. CDC tags California COVID-19 case as having no travel history, warns of possible community spread… https://t.co/XcwVF8kSIx 19 hours ago

carlosgalindo

Carlos Galindo "Elect an incompetent buffoon. 👍🤡 What can go wrong? 🐒💩 Today’s Covid-19 Headlines WHO warns the rest of the world… https://t.co/7Tkx5TrTk3 20 hours ago

BCWildfireWkly

BC Wildfire Weekly RT @3NewsNowOmaha: The CDC is now saying it's not a question of if, but when, the United States will experience community spread of the Cor… 2 days ago

3NewsNowOmaha

KMTV 3 News Now The CDC is now saying it's not a question of if, but when, the United States will experience community spread of th… https://t.co/FU8nPTVMFU 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Prevention [Video]Coronavirus Prevention

Stopping the spread of a deadly virus

Credit: KIMTPublished

US Spy Agencies Alarmed By India's Ability To Cope With Coronavirus [Video]US Spy Agencies Alarmed By India's Ability To Cope With Coronavirus

US intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus. Reuters reports sources say they're also looking at the ability of governments to respond. Sources warn that there are concerns..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.