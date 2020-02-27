CDC Details the Dangers of Facial Hair Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released an infographic detailing how certain types of facial hair interact with respiratory devices.

The infographic covers 36 different facial hair styles, ranging from clean shaven to a goatee.

According to the infographic, most mustaches, such as pencil, walrus and zorro are safe.

Beard-wise, the clean shaven, soul patch and zappa are the only approved options.

Styles such as an extended goatee, full beard and mutton chops do not make the safety cut.

The CDC’s attempt to educate is due to the growing concern of the CODIV-19 spreading throughout the United States.

Life-saving respirators and face masks are being used to aid infected individuals and prevent the virus from spreading.

The CDC believes the problematic facial hair styles will prevent respirators from successfully sealing to one's face.

With more than 80,000 confirmed cases worldwide, it’s more important than ever to be prepared for CODIV-19.