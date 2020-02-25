Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kapil Mishra blames AAP for Delhi violence

Kapil Mishra blames AAP for Delhi violence

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Kapil Mishra blames AAP for Delhi violenceKapil Mishra blames AAP for Delhi violence
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Two complaints filed against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence in North-East Delhi

One complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Corporator Reshma Nadeem while the second by Haseeb ul...
DNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Aap Blames Bjp For Delhi Violence [Video]Aap Blames Bjp For Delhi Violence

Aap Blames Bjp For Delhi Violence

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:17Published

Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News [Video]Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi slams Centre, calls for Amit Shah's resignation; PM Modi appeals for calm, says he has held extensive review; Delhi commissioner of police assures normalcy is returning; Delhi HC plays..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.