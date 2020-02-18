Global  

Coronavirus: IAF aircraft returns from Wuhan with 76 Indians, 36 foreigners

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
An IAF military aircraft returned with 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan on Thursday.

The flight returned to the national capital and the evacuees were being taken to the ITBP facility for quarantine.

Among the people evacuated, 23 are from Bangladesh, six from China, two from each Myanmar and the Maldives and one each from South Africa, the US and Madagascar.

IAF’s C-17 Globemaster III aircraft was sent to China’s Wuhan on Wednesday with relief material.
