Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
MLB Appoints First African American Umpire Crew Chief Kerwin Danley was appointed to the new position this week, according to The Associated Press.

Danley has previously worked two World Series and 10 postseason rounds.

The 58-year-old worked the AL Championship Series last year.

Danley called his first game in 1992 as a minor league fill-in, and he was hired to the MLB staff in 1998.

Danley played college baseball for San Diego State and was a teammate of Tony Gwynn.

He was the first base umpire when Gwynn got his 3,000th hit in 1999 and gave his former college roommate a hug by the first base bag.
