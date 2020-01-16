Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Official SNOW DAY in Ottawa as significant storm hits, impressive snow rates rack up

Official SNOW DAY in Ottawa as significant storm hits, impressive snow rates rack up

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Official SNOW DAY in Ottawa as significant storm hits, impressive snow rates rack upWith meteorologist Mark Robinson
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Snowfall rates picking up in Ottawa, winter storm warnings in effect [Video]Snowfall rates picking up in Ottawa, winter storm warnings in effect

With meteorologist Mark Robinson

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 01:26Published

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

A strong cold front moving through will produce blustery and colder conditions with lows in the single digits above zero. Thursday is going to be a cold, blustery day with highs only in the low-teens,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.