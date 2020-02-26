Global  

Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention working to assist those affected by Molson Coors shooting

Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention working to assist those affected by Molson Coors shooting

Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention working to assist those affected by Molson Coors shooting

Reggie Moore with the city's Office of Violence Prevention joined TMJ4 News Today to talk about how his office is responding to help those affected by yesterday's tragic mass shooting at Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus.
