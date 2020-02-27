Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CDC confirms first coronavirus case of unknown origin

CDC confirms first coronavirus case of unknown origin

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
CDC confirms first coronavirus case of unknown origin

CDC confirms first coronavirus case of unknown origin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed an infection of the new coronavirus in California in someone who had not traveled outside the United States or been exposed to a person known to have the virus, a first for the country.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. sees first coronavirus case of unknown origin in Northern California

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday a new case of coronavirus in a...
SFGate - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsdayAl JazeeraUSATODAY.comReutersChicago S-TSeattlePI.com


Coronavirus: California confirms second case of unknown origin indicating virus is spreading in state

Officials in California have confirmed the second case of coronavirus of unknown origin, indicating...
Independent - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comAl JazeeraReutersChicago S-T



You Might Like


Tweets about this

abdulchindo728

Ata cAsH🇳 RT @CNNAfrica: "Nigeria is ready." The head of Nigeria's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country is more than capable… 32 seconds ago

boomvirusx

BoomVirus Nigeria confirms first coronavirus case in sub Saharan Africa https://t.co/ZpBOq3xgEm 41 seconds ago

jassogne

🚴‍♂️ Jassogne Second coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California; Oregon confirms first 'community spread' case.… https://t.co/DpOuvG5fFF 43 seconds ago

charlesmaly3

charles maly RT @Lorenze42: Mark my words: these ‘community-spread’ coronavirus cases will trace back to illegal immigration resulting from Sanctuary ci… 1 minute ago

MoKusanagi

Motoko MD RT @starsandstripes: No cases of coronavirus have been reported among the U.S. population in the Kaiserslautern area, military officials sa… 3 minutes ago

shira_wintner

Shira’sBlueWonderland RT @thehill: Oregon confirms first case of coronavirus, third case with unknown origin https://t.co/iD8RDTlrav https://t.co/l1fHhqs4bl 3 minutes ago

209acesheepdog

ACE SHEEPDOGS VOTE! TNT TRUMP N 202O! RT @StappElizabeth: Second coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California; Oregon confirms first 'community spread' case AND I… 6 minutes ago

SEAAdams2

🇺🇲👊🙏AMERICAsLAWs🕊🇺🇲🇮🇱 RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Israel confirms first case of coronavirus contagion due to close contact https://t.co/EXeXiBI1Gr 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ecuador confirms first case of coronavirus [Video]Ecuador confirms first case of coronavirus

Ecuador on Saturday (February 29th) confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus. The 70-year-old patient is believed to have contracted the virus in Spain and arrived in Ecuador about 15 days..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:35Published

Third Case Of Coronavirus In Chicago Area [Video]Third Case Of Coronavirus In Chicago Area

That case comes on the same day at the first reported death from the virus in the United States. CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.