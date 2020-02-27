'Kejriwal should normalise Delhi's situation instead of doing politics': Mayawati

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s
BSP chief Mayawati condemned Delhi violence.

Mayawati accused political parties of playing dirty politics.

She said that the Centre should let police work freely without interference.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should play major role in normalising situation, she added.

More than 30 people are believed to have died due to violence in North East Delhi.

Over 250 people have been injured in violence-related incidents.
