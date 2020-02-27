Global  

How to deal with trauma in the wake of mass shooting at Molson Coors

In the wake of a traumatic event, there are resources available if you need help.

Cathy Leffler, Assistant Professor at the MSOE School of Nursing, joined TMJ4 News Today to explain how you can begin to process these tragic events.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Molson Coors workers describe horror over mass shooting, one day later [Video]Molson Coors workers describe horror over mass shooting, one day later

Molson Coors Campus will remain closed through the end of the week as investigators work to find a motive in this mass shooting. Milwaukee Police say a total of 6 workers were killed Wednesday..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:15Published

Molson Coors HQ, morning after mass shooting killed 6 including shooter [Video]Molson Coors HQ, morning after mass shooting killed 6 including shooter

Workers will have the rest of the week off at Milwaukee's Molson Coors World Headquarters, to grieve the loss of colleagues killed by a fellow employee. A gunman shot and killed 5 workers, then turned..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:07Published

