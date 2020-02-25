Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

President Donald Trump defended his response to the coronavirus outbreak after a lot of criticism.

Health officials worry that a new emergency spending proposal is not enough to protect the country from the outbreak.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the multi billion dollar spending package “pathetic” on Twitter.

According to Business Insider, Trump argues that any effort from the White House would draw criticism from Democrats.