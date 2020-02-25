Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chuck Schumer > Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

President Donald Trump defended his response to the coronavirus outbreak after a lot of criticism.

Health officials worry that a new emergency spending proposal is not enough to protect the country from the outbreak.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the multi billion dollar spending package “pathetic” on Twitter.

According to Business Insider, Trump argues that any effort from the White House would draw criticism from Democrats.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lmo66Olson

LynneMarie Olson Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as unregistered foreign agent https://t.co/YMSSQZotvz 2 minutes ago

SueH731

Susan A Hanlon Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as unregistered foreign agent https://t.co/YE9RJzVzp6 3 minutes ago

urbanjackattack

Jakee RT @washdcbhl: Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as unregistered foreign agent 💀🦠 https://t.co/FMt8Oap0… 5 minutes ago

NethShelley

Shelley Neth Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as unregistered foreign agent - https://t.co/yNQUXHMiOE 5 minutes ago

_Ben_Franklin1

Ben_Franklin speaks by ventriloquist RT @fdjordanjr: Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as unregistered foreign agent https://t.co/qI6WO88hNu 8 minutes ago

fdjordanjr

jack jordan Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as unregistered foreign agent https://t.co/qI6WO88hNu 10 minutes ago

MythicalStig

Galadriel Schumer: Investigate @realdonaldTrump acting director of national intelligence as unregistered foreign agent https://t.co/3Q8J0Ygg3p 16 minutes ago

lvnu

Lisa Vaughan This is scary as shit: #RichardGrenell Schumer: Investigate Trump's acting director of national intelligence as un… https://t.co/BaYwJKw7B7 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation [Video]Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation

Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation President Donald Trump accused the media of "doing everything possible" to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible." His..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC On Tuesday, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier urged "the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad." Dr. Nancy..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.