Tom Brady Reportedly Told People He's Leaving The Patriots

Greg M.

Cooper-USA TODAY Sports It's feeling more and more likely that Tom Brady has played his last snap as a New England Patriot.

NFL insider Jeff Darlington told ESPN's "Get Up" on Thursday morning that Brady had told people "very close" to him that he was "going somewhere else." "We need to wrap our heads around the fact that it is far more likely than not that Tom Brady will not be back with the Patriots," Darlington said.