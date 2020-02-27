Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns.

In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on.

We plan to replace the in-person F8 event with locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content." This story is developing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook cancels its annual F8 conference due to coronavirus fears

Facebook announced Thursday it is canceling its annual F8 conference due to the coronavirus outbreak...
SFGate - Published Also reported by •ReutersMacRumours.comTechCrunchThe Next WebUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.