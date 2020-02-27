Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns.

In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on.

We plan to replace the in-person F8 event with locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content." This story is developing...