Molson Coors workers gather at McBob's on North Ave. to mourn together day after mass shooting

Molson Coors workers gather at McBob's on North Ave. to mourn together day after mass shooting

Molson Coors workers gather at McBob's on North Ave. to mourn together day after mass shooting

At McBob's on North Avenue, $1 of all MillerCoors products sold between now and Sunday night will be donated to the families of the victims of yesterday's senseless tragedy.

Molson Coors workers have gathered there throughout the day to mourn together.
