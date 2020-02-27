Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Focus on workplace safety after Molson Coors mass shooting

Focus on workplace safety after Molson Coors mass shooting

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
Focus on workplace safety after Molson Coors mass shooting

Focus on workplace safety after Molson Coors mass shooting

One day after a shooter took the lives of 5 people in an attack at Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus, the focus has turned to workplace safety.

Captain Mike Bolender of the Oak Creek Police Department and John Janiszewski, MRA Director for Learning and Development Operations, joined TMJ4 News at Noon to talk about the plan offices should have.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TWM_Canada

The Working Mind - L'esprit au travail Psychologically safe workplaces might not be high on your list of priorities. After all, the historical focus of wo… https://t.co/afXy0nXg28 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Investigators return to home tied to Molson Coors shooting [Video]Investigators return to home tied to Molson Coors shooting

Sources tell TMJ4 they believe the suspected shooter lived inside the home police are investigating.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:00Published

How to cope with tragedy following Wednesday's Molson Coors mass shooting [Video]How to cope with tragedy following Wednesday's Molson Coors mass shooting

In the wake of yesterday's tragic mass shooting in Milwaukee, Pastor Alexis Twito, a Salvation Army Chaplain, joined TMJ4 News at Noon to discuss how to cope with trauma and resources that are..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.