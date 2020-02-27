People are losing their minds over photos of John C. Reilly's hot son

Global  

This is John C.

Reilly — you may know him from cult hits like “Talladega Nights” and “Step Brothers”.

And this beautiful boy is his son, Leo Reilly.

Leo has been forging a successful career for himself as a model, musician and TikTok star for years.

He went insanely viral this week after HuffPost senior culture writer Zeba Bay tweeted out a photo of him and his famous father.

Noting, “so, the young man on the right is John C.

Reilly’s son”.

Her comparison positively lit up on Twitter, racking up more than 14,000 likes .

And launching thousands of comments from apparently thirsty Twitter users.

Leo, 22, is the oldest son of John C.

Reilley and his wife, film producer Alison Dickey.

Leo goes by “LoveLeo” on social media

