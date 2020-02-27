Madison County officials discuss potential coronavirus outbreak 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published Madison County officials discuss potential coronavirus outbreak Madison County officials discuss potential coronavirus outbreak

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Madison County officials discuss potential coronavirus outbreak Department, where city leaders are addressing the public's concerns about the coronavirus. Thank you for joining us. I'm pat simon. Waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live from the briefing with what city leaders have said about the coronavirus so far.





Recent related news from verified sources Fairfield-Suisun school district advised to prepare for potential coronavirus outbreak After a Solano County resident tested positive for COVID-19, federal officials told the...

SFGate - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this WAAY 31 Updated https://t.co/HMVc7Q1s5v 4 hours ago WAAY 31 WATCH LIVE https://t.co/shS6fzjT7A 5 hours ago WAAY 31 A meeting is scheduled for this morning. https://t.co/HMVc7Q1s5v 6 hours ago