Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Remake Debuts First Trailer

Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Remake Debuts First Trailer Peele produced and co-wrote the long-awaited sequel with Win Rosenfeld and the film's director, Nia DaCosta.

The remake tells the tale of an artist on the prowl for an elusive hook-handed killer in Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Vanessa Williams star in the film.

Based on Clive Barker's short story, the original 'Candyman,' starring Tony Todd, debuted in 1992.

Todd is slated to appear in the film, although he wasn't featured in the trailer.

'Candyman' hits theaters on June 12.