Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Remake Debuts First Trailer

Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Remake Debuts First Trailer Peele produced and co-wrote the long-awaited sequel with Win Rosenfeld and the film's director, Nia DaCosta.

The remake tells the tale of an artist on the prowl for an elusive hook-handed killer in Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Vanessa Williams star in the film.

Based on Clive Barker's short story, the original 'Candyman,' starring Tony Todd, debuted in 1992.

Todd is slated to appear in the film, although he wasn't featured in the trailer.

'Candyman' hits theaters on June 12.
Jordan Peele's First Candyman Trailer Is the Furthest Thing From Sweet

This trailer will have you avoiding mirrors. After Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele is taking on the...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Mashable


First trailer for Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman teases a fresh twist on a classic story

First trailer for Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman teases a fresh twist on a classic storyJordan Peele has defined a new voice within the horror genre over the last few years with movies like...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Independent



Tweets about this

wildcardnaai

Thickachu RT @deanevangeliou: i get using Jordan Peele's as the "big name" (who wrote the candyman remake) is for marketing to get people interested,… 6 seconds ago

ringer

The Ringer We can safely assume that the Jordan Peele–produced and Nia DaCosta–directed ‘Candyman’ remake will be plenty gory… https://t.co/pf8souvzOl 20 seconds ago

HoneyDip_N

ChiChi💛 RT @ReelTalker: hi, hello. i love jordan peele just as much as the next person, and love that he's trending. but like, do y'all not underst… 29 seconds ago

adalynngomez_

addy✨💛 I love scary movies so much and i deadass can’t believe Jordan Peele bout to remake candyman !!! His movies have not disappointed me. 2 minutes ago


Jordan Peele Premieres First 'Candyman' Trailer | THR News [Video]Jordan Peele Premieres First 'Candyman' Trailer | THR News

The filmmaker and director Nia DaCosta pulled back the curtain on their reimagining.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:27Published

Candyman - Official Trailer [Video]Candyman - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Candyman starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd! Release Date: June 12, 2020 Candyman is a..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:31Published

