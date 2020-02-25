Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sussex? Mountbatten-Windsor? What Do We Call Harry and Meghan?

Sussex? Mountbatten-Windsor? What Do We Call Harry and Meghan?

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Sussex? Mountbatten-Windsor? What Do We Call Harry and Meghan?

Sussex? Mountbatten-Windsor? What Do We Call Harry and Meghan?

Meghan and Harry.

Now that they’re not using their HRH status, are they picking up a last name?

Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WorldMarge

Marge Simpson, Royal World Citizen @royalmusing @allthingsregal Sussex is more like their last name. If they don’t use that, what last name that they… https://t.co/08oyobgAaU 4 days ago

stormwench

My Husband's Wife is Awesome (Text TRUMP to 88022) brand whatever she wants to. She is liable to push this to the point where the Queen, and the RF, have no choice b… https://t.co/m68OEjTCfo 1 week ago

WorldMarge

Marge Simpson, Royal World Citizen @scobie How about set another survey to help to find what is best replacing name? The names that I put on the list:… https://t.co/dXA0JqQeoR 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry' [Video]Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry'

Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry' It looks like Prince Harry is no longer using his royal title. The Duke of Sussex requested to be called "Harry" at the Travalyst summit in Edinburgh on..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Will Need Expensive Security [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Will Need Expensive Security

Prince Harry and Meghan are still going to need security when they step down as senior royals, but the bill is going to be huge. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.