‘Factually inaccurate, misleading’: India on OIC’s comments over Delhi violence

India on Thursday refuted the claim made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that Muslims and their places of worships were targeted in three-day-long Delhi riots, calling it “factually incorrect, selective and misleading” and advised bodies such as OIC to desist from making “irresponsible” statements.

India on Thursday hit out at the "inaccurate, misleading and irresponsible" remarks made by some...

India on Thursday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for its statement on Delhi...