‘Factually inaccurate, misleading’: India on OIC’s comments over Delhi violence
India on Thursday refuted the claim made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that Muslims and their places of worships were targeted in three-day-long Delhi riots, calling it “factually incorrect, selective and misleading” and advised bodies such as OIC to desist from making “irresponsible” statements.