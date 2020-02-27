With 26 people being monitored for coronavirus in Indiana - what is the state doing to prepare?

"your local good 3 afternoon.

I'm patrece dayton in for susan dinkel.

"indiana" says it is taking precautions... in case of a "coronavirus" outbreak.

"hoosier officials" gave an update on what the state is doing today.

We'll have that in just a moment.

But first... we take a look at today's developments.

There have been more than 82-thousand global cases.

28-hundred people have died.

United states health officials want to "correct the impression" that a wide-spread outbreak would require massive hospital isolation.

They say ..

The approach would be more like that of a "severe flu season."

The senate expects to take up "virus funding legislation" in the next two weeks.

The virus continues to impact the stock markets.

They're on track for their worst week since the financial crisis in 2008.

The dow jones fell almost 12-hundred points today.

It's the biggest one-day drop in history.

We know there are "a lot" of questions and fears about the virus and the "local impact."

Today, "hoosier health leaders" addressed what's happening in the state.

In this health alert... we sent news 10's richard solomon to indianapolis to get you the latest information.

State health officials say right now there is no trace of the virus in the state of indiana.

They say it's not a matter if but when.

And they're prepared i'm told there's no trace of the virus on indiana soil.

The health department has checked 60 people whove traveled or have shown have systems statewide.

Like coughing or a fever.

No one, out of the 60 people, have tested positive for the virus.

Right now....26 people are being monitored.

Health officials say they're just being extra cautious.

They say the risk is still low for all americans.

It's time to plan it's the time to make sure that number 1 you educate yourself, you know those personal hygiene things you can do you know don't touch your face your eyes your nose your mouth state health leaders say they do have a plan in place of the virus spreads to indiana.

I'll share with you more on what you can do to stay healthy coming up at 6 there isn't a cure nor a vaccine at this point for the coronavirus.

But experts recommend the following--- avoid those who are sick... avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth... and wash your hands often with soap and water and