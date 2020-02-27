Mayor Bill De Blasio Enlists Billy Idol For Anti-Idling Campaign 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:30s - Published Mayor Bill De Blasio Enlists Billy Idol For Anti-Idling Campaign Mayor Bill de Blasio wants you to turn off your car and truck engine while parked, and to send the message, the city enlisted the help of a rock legend; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.