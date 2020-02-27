Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mayor Bill De Blasio Enlists Billy Idol For Anti-Idling Campaign

Mayor Bill De Blasio Enlists Billy Idol For Anti-Idling Campaign

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
Mayor Bill De Blasio Enlists Billy Idol For Anti-Idling Campaign

Mayor Bill De Blasio Enlists Billy Idol For Anti-Idling Campaign

Mayor Bill de Blasio wants you to turn off your car and truck engine while parked, and to send the message, the city enlisted the help of a rock legend; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Billy Idol, Mayor Bill de Blasio Unveil ‘Billy Never Idles’ Anti-Idling Campaign

Sometimes it takes an idol to remind drivers that it hurts the environment to idle. 
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Gothamist



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billy Idol, Mayor Bill de Blasio Anti-Idling Event [Video]Billy Idol, Mayor Bill de Blasio Anti-Idling Event

Rocker Billy Idol and Mayor Bill de Blasio are joining forces to unveil a new "Billy Never Idles" anti-idling campaign.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 48:35Published

Mayor Bill De Blasio, Billy Idol Unveil Anti-Idling Campaign [Video]Mayor Bill De Blasio, Billy Idol Unveil Anti-Idling Campaign

Rocker Billy Idol was on hand as Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled the "Billy Never Idles" anti-idling program.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.