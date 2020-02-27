Global  

Baltimore ex-mayor sentenced in children's book fraud scheme

Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced on Thursday to three years in federal prison for fraud and tax evasion schemes involving bogus sales of her children’s book series.

This report produced by Jonah Green.
