Actress Lori Loughlin to face college scam trial in October

Actress Lori Loughlin to face college scam trial in October

Actress Lori Loughlin to face college scam trial in October

A federal judge on Thursday said actress Lori Loughlin in October will be among eight parents accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions bribery and fraud scheme to face the first trial to result from the scandal.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
