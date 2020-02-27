Actress Lori Loughlin to face college scam trial in October

A federal judge on Thursday said actress Lori Loughlin in October will be among eight parents accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions bribery and fraud scheme to face the first trial to result from the scandal.

Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are set to go to trial in October...

