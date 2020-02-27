Global  

Pokemon vs Temtem

With Temtem emerging as the biggest competitor to the Pokemon franchise, we're taking an in-depth look at both franchises.
With Temtem emerging as the biggest competitor to the Pokemon franchise, we're taking an in-depth look at both franchises.

Today we're pitting Temtem and Pokemon against each other to see which franchise comes out on top.

What do you think about Temtem?

Let us know in the comments!




Pasghettios1

Pasghetti-O's Everyone should drop everything and play #Temtem. That***is super fun and has everything I wish the Pokemon seri… https://t.co/uqp8xQnDzw 53 minutes ago

GhramMyers

GhramMyers RT @saleekius: This month's giveaway is #TemTem or as I like to call it #Pokemon #PokemonSwordShield . Thanks to Kinguin for the opportunit… 1 hour ago

cianmaher0

cian maher Also wrote about Temtem for @GameSpot, in which I discuss how the doubles format leverages one of Pokemon's best co… https://t.co/lRs0BqRp6V 2 hours ago

deadly_pryde

Deadly Pryde Initial Reaction / review of the #Pokemon Inspired MMO indie game #Temtem. I just finished everything we can do so… https://t.co/WCHiLVFQty 2 hours ago

isthatallpod

Is That All!? Who is this mysterious new host!? #podcast #nerdnews #talkshow #isthatallpod #pokemon #Temtem #Marvel #dccomics… https://t.co/8dixpOApMF 4 hours ago

UnderatedSenpai

No is No RT @JorreZOfficial: New Video Out Now!!!! COULD THIS BE POKEMON'S NEWEST RIVAL? Let's Play: Temtem https://t.co/LhxAtxm59C via @YouTube 4 hours ago

LUCASTUCIOUS

LUCASTUCIOUS #GreveGenerale RT @ByteStix: Now this is a game worth getting excited over.. @SkyMillStudios is making a game that could be better than both #Temtem and #… 5 hours ago

