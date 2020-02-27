What Motivated Gunman In Milwaukee Massacre? now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:22s - Published What Motivated Gunman In Milwaukee Massacre? The gunman in the Molson Coors brewery shooting has been identified as Anthony Ferrill, and he didn't have a criminal record, but he may have had a background with an employee. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports. 0

