Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday.

Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus.

The World Health Organization said no country should make the “fatal mistake” of assuming it will be spared the coronavirus.

Governments from Iran to Australia have shut schools, canceled big events and stocked up on medical supplies in a race to contain the rapid global spread.

According to Reuters, oil prices tumbled to their lowest in over a year.

Likewise, the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield set a record low.
