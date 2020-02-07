PERMISSION movie clip - keep it under wraps

PERMISSION movie clip - keep it under wraps After eleven years of hard work, team captain Afrooz’ dream of leading Iran’s National Womens Futsal Team into the Asia Cup Womens Final is about to become a reality.

On her way to Malaysia to compete, she’s stopped at Tehran airport security, her husband has banned her from exiting the country.

Separated from her team and abandoned by her coach, Afrooz passionately fights her corner.

Working to appease her stubborn husband, expose a hypocritical Futsal federation and battling oppressive laws, Afrooz will do whatever it takes to get to the final.

Based on real events, Permission is the story of capable and distinguished women fighting to change the law for more gender equality.

A film by Soheil Beiraghi