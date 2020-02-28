Childs 'Fired up' for Democratic Primary 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 02:09s - Published Upstate politician talks support for Tom Steyer, state of Democratic Party Upstate politician talks support for Tom Steyer, state of Democratic Party 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this WYFF News 4 Childs 'Fired up' for Democratic Primary https://t.co/FM85nY9Mgu 1 hour ago