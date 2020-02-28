Global  

'Stop this insanity': Friends remember Molson Coors shooting victim

'Stop this insanity': Friends remember Molson Coors shooting victim

'Stop this insanity': Friends remember Molson Coors shooting victim

Milwaukee police on Thursday identified the five victims killed in the Molson Coors mass shooting.

One was 60-year-old Dale Hudson of Waukesha.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Veteran, Grandfather Among Five Victims in Molson Coors Brewery Shooting [Video]Veteran, Grandfather Among Five Victims in Molson Coors Brewery Shooting

The five men killed in the Milwaukee brewery shooting earlier this week were husbands, fathers, and friends to many.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 02:18Published

This is what we know so far about the five men killed in the Molson Coors shooting [Video]This is what we know so far about the five men killed in the Molson Coors shooting

Five men went to work at Molson Coors Tuesday and never made it home. Their friends and family are now dealing with their devastating loss.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:56Published

