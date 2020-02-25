Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > National Science Day: Rekindle your scientific spirit with these children| Oneindia News

National Science Day: Rekindle your scientific spirit with these children| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 07:47s - Published < > Embed
National Science Day: Rekindle your scientific spirit with these children| Oneindia News

National Science Day: Rekindle your scientific spirit with these children| Oneindia News

On National Science Day we get in touch with the world around us, because what is science except for the study of Life and how things work.

And we do this exercise with a bunch of young students which makes the journey of re-learning what we once knew incredibly fun!

The children taught us a lot, and inspired us to never stop learning.

We hope it inspires you too!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

560,000 adults in San Diego County read at fourth grade level or less [Video]560,000 adults in San Diego County read at fourth grade level or less

Individuals with limited reading skills will have a hard time finding employment and suffer even more financially. That's why leaders in literacy are trying to encourage children to develop a love for..

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:15Published

Donate to Golisano Children's Hospital on National Pancake Day [Video]Donate to Golisano Children's Hospital on National Pancake Day

IHOP is serving free pancakes for National Pancake Day.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.