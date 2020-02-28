Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Health Officials In Northern California Say Woman Contracted Coronavirus From Unknown Origin

Health Officials In Northern California Say Woman Contracted Coronavirus From Unknown Origin

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Health Officials In Northern California Say Woman Contracted Coronavirus From Unknown OriginCBS4's Frances Wang has more on the national cases and response.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | US patient with coronavirus of unknown origin denied test for days, sparking more fears

Medical staff caring for a California woman with the first US case of novel coronavirus of unknown...
News24 - Published

First US coronavirus case of unknown origin

Public health officials are retracing the steps of a Northern California woman believed to be the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesCBS NewsCTV NewsNewsdaySFGate



You Might Like


Tweets about this

capseyes_cappy

Cappy RT @CBSLA: UPDATE: Mexican health officials confirmed their first 2 coronavirus cases. One of the patients made contact with someone who ha… 9 minutes ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles UPDATE: Mexican health officials confirmed their first 2 coronavirus cases. One of the patients made contact with s… https://t.co/rYQGOV2xvm 2 hours ago

sulkyracer

Tony🇺🇸🇺🇸USA Greatest Nation on Earth⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @LadyPapayas: Health officials announced on Feb. 26 that the latest confirmed case of COVID-19 in an individual in Northern California m… 7 hours ago

kdhnews

Killeen Daily Herald VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community are at the epicenter of what officials are ca… https://t.co/TYm9c7lJtx 9 hours ago

Mrkwolfe0

Mark wolfe New Northern California Coronavirus Case May Be 1st in US From Unknown Origin https://t.co/BgseHPB1OV US has 60 co… https://t.co/d3ILULWIcX 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

America's Newest Coronavirus Patient Had No Known Exposure [Video]America's Newest Coronavirus Patient Had No Known Exposure

A confirmed coronavirus patient in California had no travel history in China and no known exposure to the virus. According to health officials, this is the first potential case of "community spread" in..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Authorities Release More Information On Northern California Woman Diagnosed With Coronavirus [Video]Authorities Release More Information On Northern California Woman Diagnosed With Coronavirus

An assistant professor at University of California Davis, posted to Twitter Wednesday about a confirmed case of coronavirus that appeared to be community acquired — the first in the nation.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.