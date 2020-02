Coronavirus severely impacting stock market 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:50s - Published Coronavirus severely impacting stock market For the fourth time this week, the stock market took a significant hit because of the coronavirus.

0

Coronavirus severely impacting stock market THE STOCK MARKET TOOK A MAJORHIT BECAUSE OF THE VIRUS...THE DOW SINKING NEARLY12-HUNDRED POINTS.13 ACTION NEWS FINANCIALANALYST STEVE BUDIN SAYS...DON'T PANIC YET.ANYBODY WHO HAS A 401 K PLANAND ALL OF THEIR FUNDS IN THESTOCK MARKET THEY PROBABLY SAWA 10 PERCENT DROP IN THE LASTWEEK ALONE.IN NUMBERS TERMS WE ARE AMOUNGTHE HIGHEST IN HISTORY....AS BADAS ITS BEEN IN THE PASTTHIS IS THE 6TH STRAIGHT DAYWE'VE SEEN A DIVE IN STOCKVALUE-IT'S ALSO THE WORST WEEK FORTRADING SINCE THE RECESSION IN2008.GOLDMAN SACHS AND MICROSOFT AREJOINING THE GROUP OF MAJORCOMPANIES WARNING ABOUT THEIMPACT OF THE VIRUS...BOTH ISSUING WARNINGS TODAYABOUT UPCOMING PROFITS.WE HAVE A LOT MORE INFORMATIONON WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOU







