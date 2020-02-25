Global  

Deputies Shared Graphic Images From Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Source Says

Deputies Shared Graphic Images From Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Source Says

Deputies Shared Graphic Images From Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Source Says

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation confirmed to CBS Los Angeles Thursday.
LA Deputies Reportedly Shared Graphic Images of Remains From Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash - Report


RIA Nov. - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit against helicopter company [Video]Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit against helicopter company

In the suit, Vanessa Bryant alleges Island Express should not have been flying on the day the helicopter crashed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Oklahoma artist creates special mural to honor Kobe Bryant, others killed in helicopter crash [Video]Oklahoma artist creates special mural to honor Kobe Bryant, others killed in helicopter crash

An Oklahoma artist created a special mural to honor Kobe Bryant and 8 others killed in a helicopter crash.

Credit: KOCO     Duration: 00:57Published

