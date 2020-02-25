Deputies Shared Graphic Images From Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Source Says 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:22s - Published Deputies Shared Graphic Images From Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Source Says Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation confirmed to CBS Los Angeles Thursday.

