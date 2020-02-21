29-Year-Old Woman Sentenced To 51 Years To Life In Prison After Killing 3 Students In DUI Crash now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:27s - Published 29-Year-Old Woman Sentenced To 51 Years To Life In Prison After Killing 3 Students In DUI Crash A 29-year-old San Clemente woman was sentenced Feb,. 27 to 51 years to life in prison for a DUI crash in Huntington Beach that killed three Las Vegas students visiting on spring break.

Tweets about this AJ KYi RT @FOXLA: A 29-year-old San Clemente woman was sentenced Thursday to 51 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash in Huntington… 11 minutes ago Stacy Jo MidnightGC Posse🇺🇸🇮🇱🌟🌟🌟🔭🔭🔭 RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING: 29-year-old Bani Marcela Duarte has been sentenced to 51 years to life in prison for a DUI crash in Huntington Beach… 13 minutes ago ☔️GirlinSoCal RT @KFIAM640: A 29-year-old San Clemente woman was sentenced today to 51 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash in Huntington… 3 hours ago KFI AM 640 A 29-year-old San Clemente woman was sentenced today to 51 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash in H… https://t.co/tkCfa4GX3M 4 hours ago Maddie Spear #BREAKING: 29-year-old Bani Marcela Duarte has been sentenced to 51 years to life in prison for a DUI crash in Hunt… https://t.co/vx7Um4odWk 5 hours ago