Tales From the Loop Season 1 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:38s - Published Tales From the Loop Season 1 Tales From the Loop Season 1 Promo Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Inspired by the wondrous paintings of Simon Stalenhag, TALES FROM THE LOOP explores the mind-bending adventures of the people who live above the Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe -- making things previously relegated to science fiction, possible. Directed by Mark Romanek (premiere episode) starring Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Jonathan Pryce, Jane Alexander, Tyler Barnhardt, Duncan Joiner, Daniel Zolghadri release date April 3, 2020 (on Amazon Prime Video) 0

