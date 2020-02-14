Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dining Deal: Queens Yard

Dining Deal: Queens Yard

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Dining Deal: Queens Yard

Dining Deal: Queens Yard

New York's newest neighborhood - Hudson Yards - has established itself as a go-to spot for new dining options.

An exciting new restaurant just opened with delicious food and a spectacular view.

CBS2's Tony Tantillo checks it out in this morning's Dining Deal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dining Deal: Bottino [Video]Dining Deal: Bottino

In a foodie town like New York, not every restaurant can stand the test of time. But there's a spot in Chelsea that's been serving customers for more than two decades. CBS2's Tony Tantillo checks it..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:55Published

Dining Deal: Mokyo [Video]Dining Deal: Mokyo

A Korean restaurant is preserving family traditions while bringing a fresh twist to their dishes. CBS2's Tony Tantillo gets a sample in this week's Dining Deal.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.