Plans for Heathrow airport third runway in doubt after court ruling on climate change

Plans for Heathrow airport third runway in doubt after court ruling on climate change

Plans for Heathrow airport third runway in doubt after court ruling on climate change

The court ruling could stall the £14 billion plan to expand Europe's busiest airport amid concerns over climate change, pollution and noise.View on euronews
Recent related news from verified sources

Proposed third runway at London's Heathrow Airport deemed illegal over climate change

Britain's Court of Appeal has ruled a proposed third runway at Heathrow Airport to be illegal because...
SBS - Published

Expansion of Britain's Heathrow Airport ruled illegal on climate grounds

Expansion of Britain's Heathrow Airport ruled illegal on climate groundsLONDON — The planned expansion of London’s Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful on...
WorldNews - Published


Luscinia_joshua

Josh Nightingale RT @honeykohan: GAME CHANGER! Heathrow third runway ruled illegal over #ClimateEmergency. Will the Portuguese government follow suit and st… 7 minutes ago

TomWLake

Tom Lake RT @SadiqKhan: BREAKING: We won! Today we blocked the Tory government plans to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport. Today’s judgment… 14 minutes ago

ElaineEDO

Elaine Johnson RT @Law4ClimateAus: "Controversial plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport have been thrown into doubt after a court ruling. The gover… 17 minutes ago

AlfFreedom

Alf freedom RT @LBC: .@darrenadam is asking: What should happen now with plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport? 19 minutes ago

vanitawinkler

Vanita Winkler Piers Morgan fury: Heathrow third runway rejection sparks Brexit backlash https://t.co/zsK4IGt71Y The 3rd Heathro… https://t.co/gmAGucq2AU 25 minutes ago

city_matters

City Matters Government ministers did not sufficiently consider the environmental impact of expansion, the Court of Appeal. https://t.co/aDpZyG9kcU 37 minutes ago

globe_conscious

Globe-Conscious 🌱 "Plans for a third runway at Heathrow airport have been ruled illegal by the court of appeal because ministers did… https://t.co/Mm7c8YCaoe 37 minutes ago

MariekeDijkstr3

Marieke Dijkstra RT @ExtinctionR: This is HUGE! "Plans for a third runway at Heathrow airport have been ruled illegal by the court of appeal because minist… 37 minutes ago


Heathrow expansion grounded over climate considerations [Video]Heathrow expansion grounded over climate considerations

Britain's commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change trumps government airports policy, a court has ruled.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

Climate campaigners win Heathrow expansion case [Video]Climate campaigners win Heathrow expansion case

A Court of Appeal ruling means the UK's efforts to grow air capacity are likely to go back to the drawing board - again.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:31Published

