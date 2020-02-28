Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus > Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Coronavirus panic sent world share markets crashing again on Friday, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion.

Ciara Lee reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Beijing residents are now able to pick up fresh produce from their cars, as they get used to daily life amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Global investors though... they're still adjusting.

On Friday (February 28) share markets headed for their worst week since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.

Bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion.

European shares dropped 3% in early trade, sliding deeper into correction territory.

Among the sectors hardest hit were mining, travel & leisure, and tech stocks.

They were all down around 4%.

In Asia, Japanese shares plummeted in heavy volume.

The Nikkei fell 4.3% on rising fears the Olympics might be called off due to the virus.

The index was down 9.6% for the week, its biggest weekly drop in four years.

Semiconductor-related shares there also suffered, as well as blue-chip automakers Toyota and Honda, down 3.5% and 4.3% respectively.

Chinese shares - which have been fairly well supported this month as the number of new cases in the country began to fall - also took a knock.

About 10 countries have reported their first virus cases over the past 24 hours, including Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy.

Fears of a major economic slump sent oil prices to their lowest in more than a year, and the threat has prompted investors to rapidly step up bets the U.S. Fed will cut interest rates as soon as next month.



Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

_wanderinjunkie

Bhavi RT @Reuters: Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks https://t.co/A7XTxCxGid https://t.co/XOz70cFLt1 12 seconds ago

matilda2day

matilda 🌊 RT @NBCNews: DEVELOPING: Coronavirus panic sends world share markets crashing, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial… 33 seconds ago

HSajwanization

حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani #Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks - Reuters #market https://t.co/pC95WjQQaW 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.