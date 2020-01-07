Global  

Broken Water Main Causes Highway Havoc

Broken Water Main Causes Highway Havoc

Broken Water Main Causes Highway Havoc

Occurred on February 27, 2020 / Houston, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "A water main was hit by a worker and flooded the 610 loop in Houston."
