Endangered Asian elephant born at British zoo SHOWS: CHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (FEBRUARY 26, 2020) (CHESTER ZOO - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY CHESTER ZOO) 1. CCTV OF ASIAN ELEPHANT GIVING BIRTH TO BABY ELEPHANT SURROUNDED BY FAMILY 2. CCTV OF ASIAN ELEPHANT CALF EATING CHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (FEBRUARY 27, 2020) (CHESTER ZOO - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY CHESTER ZOO) 3. VARIOUS OF CALF WITH ITS PARENTS STORY: Chester Zoo captured the first suckle from an endangered Asian elephant baby that was born on Wednesday (February 26) in England, United Kingdom. (Production: Pola Grzanka)







