Greta Thunberg joins students in Bristol climate change protest

Video Credit: Newsflare
Thousands of school pupils took the day off to join climate change activist Greta Thunberg in Bristol, southwest England today (February 28).

A huge security operation was put in place for the "Youth Strike 4 Climate" demo which is expected to attract a crowd of around 25,000.
