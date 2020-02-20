Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judge sentences Pugh to three years in federal prison

Judge sentences Pugh to three years in federal prison

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:53s - Published < > Embed
Judge sentences Pugh to three years in federal prison

Judge sentences Pugh to three years in federal prison

A Federal Judge in Baltimore has sentenced former Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh to three years in prison, followed by another three years of probation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Baltimore ex-mayor sentenced to three years in prison in children's book fraud scheme

Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced on Thursday to three years in federal prison for...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBC.caFOXNews.com


Judge sentences Trump adviser Stone to three years and four months in prison

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced President Donald Trump's long-time adviser Roger Stone to three...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KnightWMAR

Megan Knight RT @WMAR2News: A Federal Judge in Baltimore has sentenced former Baltimore City @MayorPugh50 to three years in prison, followed by another… 19 hours ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News A Federal Judge in Baltimore has sentenced former Baltimore City @MayorPugh50 to three years in prison, followed by… https://t.co/qWBOiXIOkb 20 hours ago

JamiefromWMAR

Jamie Costello RT @KellyfromWMAR: Judge sentences Pugh to three years in Federal Prison https://t.co/H3ZWSb6VoA 20 hours ago

KellyfromWMAR

It's Kelly! Judge sentences Pugh to three years in Federal Prison https://t.co/H3ZWSb6VoA 20 hours ago

schafferwmar

Christian Schaffer RT @mal_sofastaii: #BREAKING Judge sentences Pugh to three years in Federal Prison ⁦@WMAR2News⁩ https://t.co/UvAPVTyOzl 20 hours ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Read more here: https://t.co/pyMoaK5fni https://t.co/7gUMurInz3 20 hours ago

mal_sofastaii

Mallory Sofastaii WMAR #BREAKING Judge sentences Pugh to three years in Federal Prison ⁦@WMAR2News⁩ https://t.co/UvAPVTyOzl 20 hours ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Read more here: https://t.co/WJ3h1k6waW https://t.co/PU8kT8Q1H4 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3-years in Federal Prison [Video]Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3-years in Federal Prison

Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3-years in Federal Prison

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 43:13Published

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in federal prison [Video]Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in federal prison

A Federal Judge in Baltimore has sentenced former Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh to three years in prison, followed by another three years of probation.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.