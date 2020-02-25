Global  

Jungle Cruise Boat Nearly Sunk At Walt Disney World

Jungle Cruise Boat Nearly Sunk At Walt Disney World

A Jungle Cruise boat took on water at Disney's Magic Kingdom, all of the passengers got off safe.
Jungle Cruise Boat Sunk At Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Some passengers on the iconic "Jungle Cruise" at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom experienced a ride...
Virgin Trains' path to Disney World is undecided. Here's what experts recommend.

The path that Virgin Trains USA will take to get to a planned rail station at Walt Disney World has...
ReiKrisRazo

Rei Kris Razo RT @MKopack: I remember riding the Jungle Cruise on my first trip to Disney World in 1973. I wonder if the animatronic hippos finally got a… 13 hours ago

MKopack

Mike Kopack I remember riding the Jungle Cruise on my first trip to Disney World in 1973. I wonder if the animatronic hippos fi… https://t.co/IkdXrQR2OR 13 hours ago


