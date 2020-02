There were 600 new cases of the coronavirus reported overnight and the governor of California is concerned about the lack of testing kits.

600 new cases reported CALIFORNIA...OFFICIALS SAY A WOMANCONTRACTED THE VIRUS FROM ANUNKNOWN SOURCE.AND HER CASE IS BELIEVED TO BETHE FIRST SPREAD THROUGH HERCOMMUNITY.THE CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR ALSOCONCERNED -- EXPLAINING THESTATE IS RUNNING OUT OF KITS TOTEST FOR THE VIRUS.GOV NEWSOM: "WE HAVE JUST A FEWHUNDRED TESTING KITS IN THESTATE OF CALIFORNIA AND THAT'SSURVEILLANCE TESTING, AS WELLAS DIAGNOSTIC TESTING.IT'S SIMPLY INADEQUATE."DR.ERIC FROM HARVARD: "EVERYSINGLE DELAY IN TESTING MEANSPOTENTIALLY THE VIRUS COULD GOTO HUNDREDS OR THOUSANDS MOREPEOPLE."AND THIS MORNING -- DISTURBINGALLEGATIONS FROM AWHISTLEBLOWER.A COMPLAINT REPORTEDLY FILED --CLAIMING MORE THAN A DOZENWORKERS SENT TO RECEIVE THEFIRST AMERICANS EVACUATED FROMWUHAN, CHINA -- THE EPICENTEROF THE OUTBREAK -- DID NOT HAVEPROPER TRAINING OR PROTECTIVEGEAR.AND WHILE THERE'S BEEN PLENTY