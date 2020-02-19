Arizona's top health official encouraging businesses to have plan for coronavirus 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:52s - Published Arizona's top health official encouraging businesses to have plan for coronavirus Arizona's top health official is encouraging businesses to have a plan in place for when coronavirus spreads across Arizona.

Arizona's top health official encouraging businesses to have plan for coronavirus ABOUT 30 MINUTES.Kaley: THANK YOU FOR THAT.ALSO OVERNIGHT, THE TOP HEALTHOFFICIAL IN OUR STATE SOUNDINGTHE ALARM SAYING BUSINESS OWNERSNEED TO BE READY AND HAVEPOLICIES IN PLACE FOR WORKERS IFCORONAVIRUS MAKES ITS WAY ANDSTARTS TO SPREAD LOCALLY.Justin: TEAM COVERAGE CONTINUESWITH NICOLE GRIGG, COMING FROM ANEW BLOG ABOUT A POTENTIALOUTBREAK IN ARIZONA.





